‘Houses of torture’: What Prophet Muhammed, PBUH, Quran say

By Ishola Balogun

Revelations from the raid of Ahmad bin Hambal Centre for Islamic Teachings purported to be Islamic school in Kaduna by the police, and subsequently in similar facilities in Daura, Katsina, Zaria and Ilorin, were not only horrific, they also showed the very inhumane conditions under which a section of our youths live.

More than 800 youths, some as young as five and many in chains and bearing scars from whipping and torture, were rescued during the raids.

Undoubtedly, there are several other centres yet to be uncovered torturing inmates in the name of reforms.

This explains how floppy our system is.

In developed countries, the development would have sparked thorough investigations of similar houses masquerading as Islamic centres and perpetrators brought to book.

The torture of inmates at these locations and others yet to be detected is not a direct product of Islamic belief.

It is rather a devilish act borne out of the ulterior motive to toughen the inmates, radicalize them and possibly turn them to materials for terrorists’ recruiters.

In other words, with their alienation from the families and western education, they become acculturated with the centres and imbibe the new paradigm of hostility and hatred. All these put together are enough to fertilise innocent minds for radicalization and transition to extremism.

If not for ulterior motive, any Islamic teacher would know that torture in Islam amounts to a major violation of the inmates’ fundamental rights.

The examples of moral virtues set by Prophet Muhammad (S.A.W) and his companions are enough.

They serve as guidance both practically and theologically for any indubitable teacher of the religion.

In one of the sayings of Prophet Muhammad, he warned Muslims against the act of torture.

His words: “There should be neither harming nor reciprocating harm.”

There are other recommendations about kindness to animals, taking their physical ability into consideration.

According to one of the recommendations, “God loves those who behave with tolerance and He helps them in doing so”.

Torture, oppression and aggression are strictly prohibited as we are told in Hadith Qudsi where the Messenger of Allah (peace be upon him) quotes Allah as saying: “O My servants! I have forbidden dhulm (oppression, aggression) for Myself, and I have made it forbidden among you, so do not oppress one another”.

According to Islamic teachings, inflicting any kind of harm upon the face and body of even animals, called “mutilation”, is forbidden.

In Quran 3: 110 and several other verses of the Quran, God enjoins Muslims to always promote what is good and prevent what is wrong.

Even when there are needs for stringent punishment for offences like drug addiction, stealing, rape and infidelity, the punishments are not be carried out by an individual or a group of persons order than the state through the process of law.

This development also calls for close checks on the Almajiri system in parts of the North.

Indigent parents send their children from age five to six to Islamic schools to learn how to read the Quran since they cannot afford conventional education.

The teacher, who also can barely feed his household let alone the multitude of learners in his care, turns the children into money-making instruments.

While some beg, others hawk in the street for the wives of the teacher to survive. Instead of providing care, love and good education for the children under their care so that the children can live healthy, productive and peaceful lives, they choose to dehumanize them.

Muslim parents who give their children away under illegal rehabilitation centres cannot be free from blame.

The Prophet of Islam said: “Respect your children and give them good training so that Allah rewards you”.

Nothing can be worse than a parent who gives away his son for reason of poverty to unapproved rehabilitation centres than to see the son many years later becoming a terrorist.

A clampdown on the operators of such rehab centres now is expedient to save the future generations and the society. The child who receives respect, love and care will grow into a sober and respectable person.

On the other hand, one that is raised in a brutal manner, without love, respect and dignity will not only be displeased with his parents and the society, he will be brutal on them.

Vanguard