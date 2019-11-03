‘Houses of torture’: Timeline

*Friday, Sept 26: More than 300 boys and men, some as young as five and many in chains and bearing scars from beatings, are rescued in a raid on a building that purports to be an Islamic school in Kaduna. Some shuffled with their ankles manacled and others are chained by their legs to large metal wheels to prevent escape.

*Monday, October 14: 360 youths, brought in by their parents and wards from various states and countries, including Niger Republic and Cameroon, are rescued from two separate ‘houses of torture’ in Daura and Katsina.

*Two clerics subsequently arraigned in court for allegedly dehumanising the inmates.

Thursday, October 24: Kwara State Police Command uncover centre in Ilorin, the state capital, where 108 people detained under inhuman conditions are rescued.

The police say they acted on intelligence and raided the centre where 103 males and five females were discovered unlawfully detained.

*Tuesday, October: 11 inmates bound with chains and made up of men and children are removed from illegal facility in Zaria.

The inmates reportedly have various torture marks all over their bodies.

Survivors in figures

Daura/Katsina 360 Kaduna 300 Ilorin 108 Zaria 11

Total 879

Vanguard