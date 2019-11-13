House of Reps directs c’ttees to address escalating negative impact of crude oil spillage

The House of Representatives has directed the relevant house committees to interface with stakeholders to develop modalities to effectively curb the “escalating negative impact” of crude oil spillage in the country.

This followed a unanimous adoption of a motion moved by Rep. Johnson Oghuma during the plenary presided over by the Speaker of the house, Mr Femi Gbajabiamila on Wednesday.

READ ALSO:

The committees are Environment and Information National Orientation, Ethics and Values.

The motion was tagged “Curbing the Negative Impact of Crude Oil Spill in Nigeria”.

Presenting the motion, Oghuma expressed concern over the rising cases of crude oil spillage in the creeks of the Niger Delta and along the pipelines in the country.

“The house is aware that oil spills occur naturally through mechanical failure, operational errors, natural disaster, corrosion of pipeline resulting in seepages, especially in the ocean, as tectonic plates shift, or as a result of oil releases from pipelines deep beneath the ocean floor.

“The house is also aware that oil spills also occur through the acts of third parties whose acts of sabotage may include illegal oil bunkering and oil siphoning (thieving) and these account for more than 60 per cent of the total spills annually.”

The lawmaker said that such spillage endangered the lives of animals, degraded the environment and destroyed properties.

“The house is concerned that recently, the National Oil Spill Detection and Response Agency (NOSDRA) reported that the environment has suffered serious degradation as a result of the over 22 million barrels crude which were lost to theft between January to June, 2019.”

The representatives further directed the committees to report back within eight weeks for further legislative action.