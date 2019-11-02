By Peter Duru

Benue tribal leaders have vowed to continue to prosecute the court cases they instituted against the Federal government and Miyetti Allah over the 2018 killings in the state despite the apology by the Secretary-General of Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore, MAKH, Alhaji Alhassan Sale to Governor Samuel Ortom in Makurdi recently.

The leaders under the aegis of Mdzough U Tiv​​, Ochetoha K’Idoma and Omi Ny’ Igede in a statement jointly issued yesterday in Makurdi by Chief Edward Ujege, Chief Adoya Amali and Benjamin Okpa respectively, maintained that they were not averse to the reconciliatory initiative but would continue to pursue the course of Justice in the courts.

The statement read, “We appreciate Governor Samuel Ortom’s meeting with the Secretary-General of MAKH because in like manner South Africa had a truth and reconciliation after horrible apartheid.

“We shall, however, continue in our efforts without relenting on resettlement of IDPs, the court cases against the Miyetti Allah and the Federal Government until we get justice.

“The damages visited on our people who are still languishing in terrible Internally Displaced Camps, without schools for their children, means of daily feeding of their family all goes to show the devastating effects the wicked have visited on Benue state.

“As we speak the economy of the state has been deliberately destroyed by the premeditated plan of enemies to display Benue state in a bad light, but with God on our side, we shall survive.”

The statement continues, “Governor Ortom has done a wonderful, selfless, brave job for the people of Benue State. His efforts can only be likened to Martin Luther King who bravely and peacefully stood for the emancipation of his people.

“We consider him a hero who sacrificed his safety and well being for Benue people by asserting the Open Grazing Prohibition and Establishment of Ranches Law, 2017 when many others were afraid of the Federal Government and failed to speak out and stand firm for our dying people.”