Heavy shooting in Rivers as police recovers remains of woman from water well

By Davies Iheamnachor

There was heavy shooting on Sunday at Rumuosi community, Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of Rivers State, by yet to be identified persons, after operatives of the Nigerian Police recovered remains of a woman who was killed and dumped in the well.

It was learned that the lady identified as Wada Oluchi, who hails from a community in Emohua LGA, had been missing since 20th of November, but was later found dead Sunday, in a well in the area.

The police which recovered the remains yesterday evening upon investigation has taken the remains of the victim to the mortuary.

The police have, however, arrested three suspects including a boyfriend of the victim during the operation.

Meanwhile, there was heavy shooting on the area after the police had removed the corpse of the lady from the well.

It was alleged that the gunmen who invaded the area were from the hometown of the victim and had entered the area to revenge the death of their sister.

At press time, the Police Public Relations Officer of the Rivers State Command could not be reached.