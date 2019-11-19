Vanguard Logo

Healthy pictures of naked emaciated lady rescued from Ajah emerges

Recent pictures of the naked emaciated lady rescued from Ajah emerges

Fresh pictures of the naked emaciated lady found in Ajah with rumours flying around that she was thrown out of a moving car has emerged and report shows that she has been rehabilitated and now looks healthy.

The woman, whose name has been given as Ene, was seen in October at Jubilee Bridge, Ajah. She had no clothes on and was so skinny, her bones were prominent.

Different people gave differing accounts of how she came to be found at the bridge. As her story went viral, help came in the form of a kind Nigerian woman who rushed her to the hospital and got her medical treatment. One month after, Ene is recovering and looks way better than she did only weeks ago.

See more photos below.

