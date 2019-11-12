Healthy breakfast: Mamador targets school children

By Chinelo Azike

Towards promoting healthy feeding habits amongst Nigerians, Mamador has launched a campaign of a healthy and balanced breakfast lifestyle.

The PZ Wilmar brand is also using this campaign to promote the Mamador Light Fat Spread to help children and families have an active head start of the day.

Children in selected schools across the country will be educated on the role breakfast plays in their optimal bodily and mental functioning.

The Assistant Brand Manager, Mamador, Omobolanle Akin-Fatodu, said: “Not only is it important to eat breakfast, you should also eat the right kind of breakfast – a meal packed with nutrients to get you off to a great start and keep you going throughout the day.

“Sadly, it is the most skipped meal of the day, so Mamador is on a mission to help Nigerians develop a breakfast-eating habit. We recently launched our new Mamador Light Fat Spread which offers loads of benefits – it is Cholesterol and Trans-Fat Free, very easy to spread with a creamy buttery taste and most importantly, it provides the required vitamins and minerals essential for growth, development, and optimal functioning of our bodies and minds,” she said.

Category Marketing Manager, PZ Wilmar, Chioma Mbanugo also said that the Mamador Breakfast School tour was to inspire a new generation of healthy Nigerians.

“The goal is to enable them have a great head start each day, which is where the Mamador Light Fat Spread comes in, as it offers loads of nutrients essential for growth and development, especially in children. “The campaign will also be extended to adults through seasoned chefs and nutritionists who will be engaging consumers with practical solutions and healthy breakfast tips across the brand’s online platforms.”

Vanguard