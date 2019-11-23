Kebbi Govenor, Alhaji Abubakar Bagudu, has advised the Society of Family Physicians of Nigeria (SOFON) to strengthen synergy with policy makers to improve healthcare delivery in the country.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the governor gave the advice during the Annual General and Scientific Conference of SOFON, with the theme “Drug Abuse: The Scourge on Families and Nigeria as a Nation,’’ in Abuja on Friday.

Dr Frank Odafen, member, Association of General and Private Medical Practitioners of Nigeria (AGPMPN) reiterated the commitment of the association to partnering SOFON to improve the health sector.

Earlier, Dr Gbenga Ogunfowokan, Chairman Local Organising Committee, SOFCON (the conference), said the conference would provide a platform for physicians to strategise on ideas for better healthcare services delivery.

NAN reports that the two-day conference had in attendance several pharmaceutical companies which displayed and created more awareness on new and improved drugs.

vanguard