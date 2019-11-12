HEALTH-Tech: Interswitch acquires eClat

By Sola Ogundipe

Towards boosting Nigeria’s healthcare system which currently lacks adequate funding and a national framework, Interswitch Limited, a leading technology-driven company focused on the digitization of payments in Nigeria and other African countries has announced acquisition of eClat Healthcare Limited, a Nigeria-based health technology company that aims to improve healthcare delivery in Africa.

The deal involves Interswitch acquiring a 60 percent stake in eClat through the purchase of shares from current shareholders and subscription to new shares issued by the company.

eClat Healthcare Limited specialises in assisting healthcare service providers in planning, designing and operating their unique practices through the deployment of its bespoke healthcare technology platform, designed specifically for the healthcare environment in Africa.

The combined product offerings of Interswitch and eClat are expected to, amongst other things, enable operators in the healthcare sectordevelop new capabilities, improve the efficiency of their core operations and facilitate seamless payments.

In the views of Mitchell Elegbe, Founder and Group Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Interswitch: “We are a technology company that is innovating to deliver value across sectors that are critical to Africa’s social and economic development, our acquisition of eClat demonstrates strong progress along this strategy and alignment with our corporate vision.

“Healthcare is rapidly evolving towards new, integrated and scalable models of care delivery that put the consumer at the centre. At the core of Interswitch’s expansion into healthcare is our ambition to provide customers with greater access to healthcare across different interaction points beyond hospitals, such as at pharmacies and primary health care facilities, providing much needed services to patients across Nigeria and, in the future, in Africa.”

Remarking on the acquisition, the Co-founder/CEO of eClat Healthcare Limited, Dr. Wallace Ogufere, said:”The growing adoption of value-based care, combined with the increasing level of usage of patient portals across the industry, has made it critical to take a new approach to patient engagement solution design in Nigeria.

“We expect to tightly integrate the eClat capabilities into the Interswitch platform, adding functionality that would enable providers to reach their entire patient populations by leveraging existing patient contact information”.

This new acquisition represents the latest of several strategic investments executed by the company to enhance Interswitch’s product and service offering and expand its reach into new markets as the payments technology sector in Africa expands rapidly.