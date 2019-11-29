Health minister calls for synergy among departments, agencies to improve healthcare delivery

The Federal Ministry of Health (FMOH), has called for synergy among its various departments and agencies in to improve healthcare delivery in Nigeria.

The Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire, made the call at a two-day Ministerial Retreat on the Health Sector Next Level Agenda (HSNLA): 2019 to 2023, on Friday in Abuja.

He said that collaboration among the various departments and agencies will help the ministry meet up with the deliverables expected of it by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Ehanire recalled that Mr President gave mandates to all Sectors of governance in the roadmap to the “Next Level agenda”, titled “Delivering on the Government’s Priorities 2019-2023”.

He said that the roadmap provides a strategic direction for the executive arm of government, and the FMOH is responsible for delivering on the health sector.

According to him, the mandate on the priority area of Human Capital Development (HCD) is to improve health, education and productivity of Nigerians.

“The health component, being the cornerstone of HCD, contains nine deliverables which are to be our priorities in the next four years.

“We have already signed on to these activities and the clock has started ticking because all Ministers of the Federation are obliged to provide quarterly updates to the President.

” Our sector’s report is due on 4th December 2019.

” I expect nothing less than the full participation of our Departments and Agencies.

“It is also important to have a proper coordinating structure and robust communication between the Ministry and our Agencies and Parastatals, to prevent duplication and support smooth execution of health sector plans, “ he said.

The Minister said that the mandate to the health sector had the responsibility to Implement Mandatory and Universal Health Insurance in collaboration with States governments and the FCT Administration.

He said it would operationalise the Basic Health Care Provision Fund (BHCPF) in collaboration with relevant agencies and partners to recruit and deploy 50,000 community health extension workers and to revamp Federal Teaching Hospitals across the country.

He said that the sector was also expected to collaborate with Private Sector Investors to establish high-quality hospitals in Nigeria.

“This will reduce gaps in all health-related Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by at least 60 per cent and reduce the current imbalance between primary, secondary and tertiary health care,” he assured.

Ehanire said that the sector was also mandated to actively collaborate with the private sector to create a large number of jobs for Nigerians.

This will be done by implementing a strategy towards the realisation of President Buhari’s June 12, which promised to take 100 million Nigerians out of poverty in the next 10 years.

The minister said that the retreat was to enable all stakeholders to share the mandate with FMOH to deliberate and develop a strategy and work out a plan towards achieving the desired results.

“We have consulted with technical Agencies and Departments, as well as Development Partners, Civil Society Organisations and Private Sector representatives.

“We have teased out the methodology, key performance indicators and delivery milestones for achieving desired results.

“The draft document produced was shared with stakeholders for input, before finalisation of the document. This document has been reviewed and is now ready for distribution and review by stakeholders, which is one of the main reasons for this retreat.

“One can discern that the health sector Next Level Agenda priority aligns with the National Strategic Health Development Plan II, whose life ends in 2022,” he said.pk

He emphasised the imperative of teamwork to achieve results and ensure targets and key performance indicators that the outcomes were realistic.

Ehanire said that the outcome should also ensure that reporting lines were smooth and that the vision of Universal Health Coverage(UHC), was truly shared.

In his address, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Abdulaziz Mashi Abdulaziz said that President Buhari’s administration was committed to providing effective and efficient service delivery to every Nigerian.

Abdulaziz President Buhari had set priorities for members of his cabinet towards realising the goals of building a prosperous economy, eradicating corruption and providing security for all Nigerians.

“The administration’s priority area for the health sector is to improve health, education and productivity of Nigerians,” he said.

He disclosed that with the Presidential mandate, the Minister of Health inaugurated a committee in September 2019 to develop the HSNLA, 2019 – 2023.

Abdulaziz noted that the document was developed with inputs from all stakeholders including Development Partners, Private Sector Organisations and Civil Society Groups.

The permanent secretary said that the FMOH role as public servants and technocrats was to support the Ministers to deliver on their mandate.

He said that the retreat was therefore set to share the developed HSNLA 2019-2023 stakeholders and secure their buy-in for effective implementation.

Abdulaziz said that stakeholders are to agree on a common template and mechanism for timely reporting on indicators to the Ministers for presentation at the Federal Executive Council; as well as the Presidential Economic Advisory Committee.

He said that it would develop an Administrative Guideline as a basis for improving or strengthening the collaboration among the departments of the Ministry.

The permanent secretary urged all stakeholders to carefully discuss the HSNLA so as to achieve better cohesion towards full implementation of the Agenda at all levels of government.

He assured that the leadership of the FMOH would be unrelenting in ensuring that these goals and the resolutions of this retreats were achieved.

