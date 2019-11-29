Health insurance: Hygeia HMO announces 20% discount

Begins 1st Black Friday in health services today

By Chioma Obinna

Hygeia Health Management Organization, HMO, has will today began its first-ever Black Friday sales in health services even as it announced 20 per cent discounts on its health plans for shoppers.

The Black Friday, according to Hygeia was to ensure all Nigerians have access to quality and affordable healthcare.

The offer which the HMO described as the best health insurance deals will hold began Friday, November 22nd & Friday, November 29th, 2019. The two-day sale will give current and new customers the opportunity to buy healthcare plans at a discounted price.

According to the Chief Executive officer of Hygeia HMO, Mr Obinnia Abajue, three of Hygeia HMO’s products that would be on sale are HyBasic, HyCheck, and HyCheck.

The HyBasic plan will give individuals health cover up to N350, 000 for general consultations, minor surgeries, basic x-rays, diagnostic tests, etc, while the HyCheck and HyCheck Advanced plans allow the individual to take charge of his or her health and detect problems even before they start.

READ ALSO: Bet9ja advocates improved care to boost mental health

“Every Nigerian deserves affordable coverage and high-quality care. For millions of Nigerians, quality healthcare is a luxury and with these sales, our already affordable healthcare plans become more affordable. We at Hygeia HMO will continue to contribute positively to the healthcare sector in Nigeria, and our Black Friday sale is a way of giving back to society”.

He also stated that “Hygeia HMO drives to continually provide quality health insurance services that will continually enhance the quality of lives of Nigerians and the brand will always make meaningful contributions to the healthcare industry at large.”

vanguard