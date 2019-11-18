Hazard: Lampard can be one of the best managers in the world

Eden Hazard believes Frank Lampard can become one of the best managers in the world and says he is not surprised by his start to life as Chelsea boss.

Lampard returned to Stamford Bridge in the summer after a debut season as manager at Derby and has enjoyed an impressive start, with the Blues sitting joint second in the table after six Premier League wins in a row.

Hazard, who joined Real Madrid in July shortly before his former team-mate Lampard returned to the club, is also pleased to see Chelsea giving more of their young players a chance. When asked if he was surprised by Lampard’s impact at Chelsea while on international duty with Belgium, Hazard told reporters: “No, not at all.

“I know Frank as a player, not as a manager, but he’s a great guy. He’s showed already after four months that he can be one of the best managers in the world.

“The good thing is that they are playing with young players, young English players. For England it’s good, for Chelsea it’s good. They are lucky to have young players with quality.

“I don’t know [if the transfer ban has actually been good for Chelsea]. Maybe with two or three more players, they would be first. When I saw them play it’s nice, they all play together.

“I still have good friends there. I follow them all the time. They are winning at the moment so I’m just happy for them.”

Source: Sky Sports

Vanguard News