‘Having sex makes men more likely to believe in God’ — Study

New research conducted by Christopher West has proven that having sex could spur some sort of connection with divinity in us as human beings.

According to a Semester talk delivered by Christopher West and titled: “God, Sex and The Meaning of Life”, sex releases a chemical that is vital love and affection sharing.

The chemical, oxytocin, which plays a crucial role in social bonding, sexual reproduction in both sexes, and during and after childbirth, is also known as the “hug hormone” and “cuddle chemical”.

Oxytocin was discovered by an English pharmacologist and physiologist, Sir Henry Dale in 1906.

This bonding chemical occurs naturally within us and is stimulated during sex, childbirth, and breastfeeding.

For a long time, the chemical has been known to promote social bonding, trust, and even altruism.

Now, scientists at the North Carolina university in America say it could also incite spirituality in men too.

In a related study by Richard Fogoros, the findings revealed that ‘Being more sexually active actually boosts libido and increases vaginal lubrication in women. Making love is more often associated with lighter menstrual periods and less bothersome period cramps’.

The study further revealed that, ‘For men, while it was once thought that sex caused an increase in prostate cancer, a 2016 study found that men who had more ejaculations (21 or more per month) were less likely to develop the disease than men who had fewer (seven ejaculations or less per month). Since prostate cancer is the second leading cause of cancer-related deaths in men,8 this is worth noting.’

