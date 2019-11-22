By Evelyn Usman

The Chief of the Naval Staff, CNS Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas, has directed that vessels recently arrested for various offences on the nation’s waters by naval commands, should be handed over to appropriate prosecuting agencies not later than December 15, 2019.

He handed down the directive while addressing Principal Staff Officers, PSOs Flag Officers Commanding FOCs and Commanders of autonomous naval commands, at the naval headquarters, Abuja, today.

He directed that the units should work closely with zonal offices of prosecuting agencies and inform the Naval Headquarters and headquarters of such agencies of the handing over process.

While commending the commanders for the efforts being made to ensure that the nation’s maritime environment was safe, the CNS, recalled the numerous operations and exercises conducted so far to achieve this feat.

He therefore, charged them to ensure that activities of criminals were curtailed, as Nigerians approached the end of the year, informing that efforts were also being intensified by the NN to firmly control the maritime environment.

The CNS in statement signed by the Director of Information, Commodore Suleiman Dahun, noted that despite the achievements of the Service thus far, “Commanders should ensure that officers and ratings uphold the core values of the Navy which are professionalism, integrity and teamwork”.

He further tasked the Commanders to lead by example and called on the need for them to have a collective ownership and sanctity of the Service.

He informed that the Navy was expecting new ships in year 2020 and called for proper and positive attitude towards the management of the new assets.

On the operationalization of the ECOWAS Zone E, Vice Admiral Ibas said, ” the operationalization of the proposed MOU between Nigeria, Togo, Republic of Benin and Niger Republic will facilitate joint patrols” emphasizing the collective resolve towards a safer Gulf of Guinea.

Vanguard