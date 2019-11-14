Founder of Habeeb Okunola Foundation and Managing Director of TILT Group of companies Limited; Mr Habeeb Okunola has promised to enroll and provide scholarship for 15,000 out of school children across West African countries in 2020.

Mr Habeeb Okunola made the pledge while receiving delegation of the ECOWAS Youth Council who conferred on him * Distinguished African Personality of The Year and Nelson Mandela Leadership Award of Service to Humanity.

Currently, West Africa has the highest rates of education exclusion, over one-fifth of children between the ages of about 6 and 11 are out of school, followed by one-third of youth between the ages of about 12 and 14.

The delegation led by President of the Council Ambassador Emmanuel Williams paid tribute to Mr Okunola for his commitment to promoting Sustainable Development Goals in Nigeria through his foundation; especially in critical areas where Nigeria was in dire need of sustainable interventions.

Mr Habeeb Okunola appreciated the council for taking note of his contributions in Nigeria and promised that Habeeb Okunola Foundation will partner with ECOWAS Youth Council in areas where social responsibility of both organisations intersects.

Giving the vote of thanks on behalf of the Foundation, Solomon Adetokunbo – Programme Manager of Habeeb Okunola Foundation restated the Habeeb Okunola Foundation’s commitment to fostering widely shared prosperity and inclusive sustainable development in Africa, and further urged members of the delegation to remain worthy ambassadors of the continent showing characters worthy of emulation while discharging their duties.

