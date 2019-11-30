Breaking News
Translate

Gunmen kill two policemen, abduct seven in Adamawa

On 6:28 pmIn Newsby

The Head of Transition Administration, Mubi South Local Government Area of Adamawa, Alhaji Ahmadu Dahiru, said on Saturday that gunmen suspected to be kidnappers had killed two policemen and abducted seven people in the area.

Gunmen

The incident, according to Dahiru, occurred along Mubi – Gyela road last Tuesday.

He said: “Kidnappers have terrorised our communities on a daily basis and they kidnap people at will in broad day and night.

“They killed two policemen last Tuesday who were on patrol along Mubi – Gyela road.

“As I m talking to you, three days ago they abducted five people in Kwaja and two in Sauda village.”

He said the kidnappers were hiding on top of some hills along the Nigeria – Cameron border.

Dahiru said the communities had lost millions of naira to kidnappers in ransoms.

The spokesman of the Adamawa State Police Command, Suleiman Nguroje, confirmed the incident, saying a team of security operatives had been deployed to comb the area.

He appealed to the people of the state to report any suspicious and strange character to the nearest security outpost. (NAN)

Vanguard

All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!