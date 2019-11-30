Gunmen kill two policemen, abduct seven in Adamawa

The Head of Transition Administration, Mubi South Local Government Area of Adamawa, Alhaji Ahmadu Dahiru, said on Saturday that gunmen suspected to be kidnappers had killed two policemen and abducted seven people in the area.

The incident, according to Dahiru, occurred along Mubi – Gyela road last Tuesday.

He said: “Kidnappers have terrorised our communities on a daily basis and they kidnap people at will in broad day and night.

“They killed two policemen last Tuesday who were on patrol along Mubi – Gyela road.

“As I m talking to you, three days ago they abducted five people in Kwaja and two in Sauda village.”

He said the kidnappers were hiding on top of some hills along the Nigeria – Cameron border.

Dahiru said the communities had lost millions of naira to kidnappers in ransoms.

The spokesman of the Adamawa State Police Command, Suleiman Nguroje, confirmed the incident, saying a team of security operatives had been deployed to comb the area.

He appealed to the people of the state to report any suspicious and strange character to the nearest security outpost. (NAN)

Vanguard