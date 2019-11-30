Gunmen on Friday attacked two officials of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) travelling from Abuja to Lagos along the Lokoja-Okene highway.

The bandits killed the driver and left the other staff in the vehicle critically injured.

A statement issued on Saturday by the Corps Public Education Officer, Bisi Kazeem, disclosed that the two personnel were ambushed by the gunmen after Zariagi on Lokoja – Okene road.

He said the incident happened at Oshawa, a town close to Lokoja, the Kogi State capital.

Kazeem said: “The kidnappers, according to the first information report, were said to have opened fire on sighting the marked vehicle and unfortunately shot the driver in the head, killing him instantly.

“The vehicle subsequently lost control and veered off the road.

“It took hours before the rescue team could locate the vehicle in the bush and evacuate the victims.”

He said the Corps Marshal, Dr. Boboye Oyeyemi, had expressed his heartfelt sympathy to the family of the deceased driver, the entire staff of the Corps and Nigeria on the death of the officer who lost his life in active service.

The spokesman said the incident has since been reported to the police for immediate investigation. (NAN)

