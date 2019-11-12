Gunmen abduct four immigration officers in Rivers

By Davies Iheamnachor

PORT HARCOURT: Unidentified gunmen have kidnapped four officers of the Nigerian Immigration Service.

The yet to be identified Immigration officers were abducted on Bonny- Port Harcourt river today in the morning hours.

READ ALSO:

It was gathered that the victims were traveling to Port Harcourt in a speed boat before the bandits struck and picked them to an unknown destination.

It was gathered that the victims had chartered a speed boat to take them to Port Harcourt and on their way, the kidnappers attacked them around Onne river.

A source who preferred anonymity noted that the bandits had transferred the officers to their boat and left the driver of the boat conveying the victims.

The source said: “Gunmen today abducted four Immigration officials who were traveling from Bonny to Port Harcourt in Rivers State on a charted speedboat.

“The victims were attacked close to Onne at about in the of today (yesterday) 12/11/2019 by the assailants who came on a 200hp speedboat.

“The boat driver was manhandled and abandoned in the creek while the victims were taken away to an unknown destination.”

However, at press time, the Nigerian Immigration, the Rivers State Police Command could not confirm the report as calls made to the Public Relations Officer of the command, Nnamdi Omoni, did not go through.

Vanguard