Davies Iheamnachor – Port Harcourt

Unidentified gunmen on Tuesday kidnapped four officers of the Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS) in Onne, Rivers State.

The yet to be identified immigration officers were abducted on Bonny- Port Harcourt river in the morning hours of Tuesday.

It was gathered that the victims were travelling to Port Harcourt in a speed boat before the bandits struck and picked them to an unknown destination.

The victims had chartered a speed boat to take them to Port Harcourt and on their way, the kidnappers attacked them around Onne river.

A source who preferred anonymity noted that the bandits transfered the officers to their boat and left the driver of the boat conveying the victims.

The source said: “Armed gunmen today (Tuesday) abducted four immigration officials who were travelling from Bonny to Port Harcourt in Rivers State on a charted speedboat.

“The victims were attacked close to Onne by the assailants who came on a 200hp speedboat.

“The boat driver was manhandled and abandoned in the creek while the victims were taken away to an unknown destination.”

