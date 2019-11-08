Guinea Bissau: Osinbajo to attend ECOWAS extraordinary summit in Niger

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo will on Friday attend an Extraordinary ECOWAS summit in the Republic of Niger, put together to address the crisis in Guinea Bissau.

The Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity to the Vice President, Laolu Akande, who disclosed this in a tweet, said the summit was to review the ongoing situation in Guinea Bissau.

Akande said the vice president would depart Abuja Friday morning and return later in the day.

ECOWAS was concerned with the long-standing dispute in Guinea Bissau where President José Mario Vaz dismissed the government and appointed a new prime minister.

The United Nations Security Council On Wednesday called on all actors in the Guinea Bissau dispute to preserve stability and respect directives of the African Union and the ECOWAS and affirmed the need to hold presidential elections on November 24 as planned. NAN)

Vanguard

