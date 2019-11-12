Guber poll: Melaye plans to kidnap Kabba/Bunu APC Chairman, two others — APC cries out

**Allegation, APC plans – Melaye

By Boluwaji Obahopo

LOKOJA – Ahead of Saturday Governorship and Senatorial elections in Kogi state, the APC said it has uncovered a plan by the PDP senatorial candidate, Dino Melaye to harass, intimidate and kidnap prominent members of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in Kabba/Bunu to pave way for his election.

APC listed the APC Chairman in Kabba/Bunu, Elisha Mosunle, Sunday Ampitan, Mr Fobu Ibramoh, Ariyo Adebayo, Olusco, and others amongst names that have been pencilled down to be kidnapped by gangs alleged to have been imported into Kogi West by Dino Melaye to prosecute his reelection bid.

The party said Melaye has vowed to match the ruling party boot for boot, stressing that he will use all means possible to secure his victory at the poll.

“Sources close to the embattled former Senator revealed the meetings he held in Aiyetoro and Akutupa Kiri overnight with some PDP leaders in the area where they have marked some prominent APC leaders and followers to be kidnapped, tortured and even killed to enable them to have a smooth sail at the poll.

“He was seeing boasting at the meeting that he is not a newcomer in the field of politics hence he is battle-ready to use the bad boys to win the election.

“He assured his people not to panic as many strange faces will be seen around him that will work for his victory.” The APC stated.

The said 5 Siena buses branded with PDP logo with the pictures of their candidates in the governorship and senatorial elections has been sighted in different locations in Kabba metropolis last night conveying some suspected notorious thugs imported by the embattled Senator from Toto area of Nasarawa, Katsina-Ala in Benue and Ajegunle boys from Lagos states.

“The Siena buses which have been seen around Okunland after their campaign rallies in Kabba and other communities have been terrorising the area to instil unnecessary fears by harassing and intimidating the residents.

“There have been sporadic gunshots in and around Kabba metropolis for more than 5days now.

“We urged the security agency in Kabba to investigate the activities of the occupant of those buses and possibly call Dino Melaye to order as he may not have the strength to dance to the war songs he is singing.”

However, Senator Dino Melaye has refuted the allegation, said the APC is indirectly talking about their plan for the election.

Melaye in a statement by his Media Assistant, Gideon Melaye said the APC is also planning to frame his boss by planting evidence against him through the SARs.

He said his boss has been winning the election since 1999 and has not involved the use of thugs.