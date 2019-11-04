The Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, has approved the deployment of three of the Commission’s National Commissioners and seven Resident Electoral Commissioners (REC) to Kogi.

The Head, Voter Education and Publicity Department, Lokoja office of the INEC, Alhaji Ahmed Biambo, disclosed this on Monday.

According to him, the three national commissioners are Alhaji Mohammed Haruna, Chief Solomon Soyebi and AVM Ahmed Mu’azu (retd).

The affected RECs are – Malam Ibrahim Abdullahi, Prof. Riskuwa Sheu and Mr. Emeka Ononamadu from Bauchi, Kano and the Enugu States respectively.

Biambo said the three RECs had arrived in Lokoja earlier to join the state Resident Electoral Commissioner, Prof. James Apam, preparatory to the November 16 governorship election in the state.

He said that the remaining four RECs would arrive Kogi on November 9 to join their colleagues.

Those expected on November 9 are – Dr. Goshe Yilwatda (Benue), Mr. Sam Olumeku (Lagos), Mr. Obo Effanga (Rivers) and Malam Umaru Ibrahim (Gombe).

He said the INEC officials were deployed to the state to strengthen staff on the ground and ensure a credible election. (NAN)

Vanguard