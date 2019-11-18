Gtext moves to resolve housing deficit in Nigeria

One of Nigeria’s real estate firm, GtextHomes, has revealed plans of solving the deficit housing problem in Nigeria, through their housing schemes which provides convenient payment plan for middle and low-income earners.

Speaking recently at the launch of one of its properties, at Beryl Estate, in Ibeju Lekki, a stone throw to Dangote refinery, the Chairman GtextHomes, Mr Stephen Akintayo, noted that the organisation provides affordable homes across the country.

Akintayo further stated that GtexHomes has stress-free instalment payment plans with zero worries on land grabbing.

READ ALSO:

According to him, “At the moment Gtext already own five estates, and we are starting our housing projects to at least build a thousand housing units for low-income earners. We are currently developing Ibeju Lekki, Ikorodu and Abuja and before 2021 it should have been completed.

“We have properties for low-income earners, which enable them to pay by instalment and we have a lot of people who have keyed into this scheme. What we are doing at the moment as I said is solving housing problems. We have a vision that by 2030 we should have about 30 estates. Which will balance the high, middle and low-income areas” he said.

Giving more details about Beryl Estate, he said the property is planted in a serene environment for easy living without stress.

“This is a hybrid property. It’s both sides and service as well as it’s also a residential commercial property development.

“That is one major good thing about what we are doing. It will go a long way in helping to solve the housing deficit that we have in Lagos and it’s in millions.

” Another unique feature of this place is that it’s habitable. Right now, we have resided a school, people are living in the houses everywhere. So this is a somewhere you can buy and build and move in right now.

“More so, we are just five minutes away from the free trade zone, seven-minute away from the seaport, about ten to fifteen minute from Dangote refinery were 250,000 unit jobs are going to be created. So it best for you just to invest and rent it out to some of this staff who will use the vicinity which is close to their work and it’s just about fifteen to twenty-minute drive.

“It is very affordable and we have as low as 15 million, and we have a flexible payment which is twenty per cent and we will start work on your site.

“GtextHomes is a highly respected, solution providing real estate firm. They providing premium personal service now, and well into the future”.

VANGUARD