Group tasks Muslim students on academic excellence

A non-governmental organisation, Academic Excellence Initiative (AEI) has mentored over 500 Muslim students on how they can achieve good grades and proceed to tertiary institutions.

The one -day orientation programme was aimed at mentoring secondary school students by equipping them with the right skills required to secure admission in higher school of learning and bridge the skill-gaps hindering employability.

Speaking at the 12th yearly youth orientation programme (YOP) themed ‘Preparing the 21st century youth, A wake-up call’ the Executive Director of the organisation, Engr. Faheed Olajide said that the programme was aimed at re-orientating secondary school students as they prepare to transit into the tertiary institutions.

“The program is the high point of AEI engagement with the students in various learning circles at the unit level as they seek admission into tertiary institutions,” addingthat the organization was formed to alleviate the deplorable condition in Nigeria education system. Within the year 2019, we conducted the first all zone Pre- UTME preparatory Computer Base Tests to acquaint and test the preparedness of students for the unified Tertiary Examination (UTME). Through these engagements, AEI has continuously proven its capacity to bring life changing programmes to the grassroots to impact on the next generation”.

He added that most students do not have access to counselors and mentors that could guide them on their academic pursuit.

“Mentorship is one of the core responsibilities of AEI on their members. We also conduct symposium, quiz competition and awards. This year we had a quiz competition that was Lagos statewide and we also did an award scholars day so that student that have display exemplary performance are also rewarded.

At the same time we also sponsor student WAEC, UTME exam, this also in partnership with well meaning individual within the society who want to give back to the society.

He advised Nigeria youth to be focused and be determined in their academic pursuit. “No one is going to set their future for them, the ball is in their court. The best that we can do is to support them and give them advice”.