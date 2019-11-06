Group hails Abia Lawmaker, requests more projects

The Lawmaker representing Umuahia South State Constituency at the 7th Abia State House of Assembly, Barr Jerry Uzosike, has been described as a man who has the interest of his constituents at heart following his antecedents and quality representation at the State legislature.

This much was said by leaders and members of Ohiya Nsukwe Umuogo Industrial Cluster, Umuahia, when they paid him a courtesy visit in his office on Monday. In their address to the lawmaker, leader of the delegation, who is also the chairman of the association, Mr Ugochukwu Efem, recalled how Barr Jerry Uzosike had served meritoriously well when he was the Transition Council Chairman of Umuahia South LGA during the governorship of Senator Theodore A. Orji. They listed the Osinaulo Shopping Plaza at Isi Court area of the state capital, Oji Nwaeze Shopping Plaza at Apumiri Ubakala, rehabilitation of access roads, and water borehole projects, as some of the several projects he completed during his time as TC Chairman “which made us to call you the “Project Chairman”. Mr Efem went on to state that “all these motivated us to vote massively for you at the 2019 general elections”.

While appreciating the governor of the State, Dr Okezie Ikpeazu, for providing funds with which the Ohiya mechanic village was sand-filled, they appealed to the governor to help rehabilitate access roads in the Village, upgrade the Ohiya Nsukwe Umuogo Industrial Cluster to an urban and modern market, and help tackle the erosion menace at the Ahieke Timber Market.

Responding, the lawmaker, Barr Uzosike, thanked leaders and members of the group for their visit to him and for commiserating with him over the demise of his mother. While appreciating the governor for his efforts so far at seeing to the challenges faced by the group, he recalled that the “Ohiya Mechanic Village is one of the highest revenue generating Industrial Clusters in Abia State with the capacity to generate 10-15% of the State’s internally generated revenue, and described the Ekudi Oil Market in the area as another window for huge IGR accruable to the State but for their huge infrastructural deficit, particularly as it concerns roads, electricity and water borehole. He promised to plead with the Governor to come to the aid of the group and their Cluster.

While congratulating the newly elected executive members of the group, Barr Uzosike urged them to also pay their taxes regularly and promised to pay an official visit to Ohiya Industrial Mechanic Village soon.

Among those who visited the lawmaker was Chief Umezuruike Collins.

