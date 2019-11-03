Group frowns at NDDC board nominees, calls for thorough investigation

…Demands strict appliance of NDDC Act

The Ilaje Advocate for Positive Change (IAPC) from the oil-producing areas of Ondo state unite to inform the Senate committees on the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) and Ethics & Privilege through their chairmen Senator Peter Nwaoboshi and Senator Ayo Akinyelure about the activities of godfathers in the constitution of NDDC board.

This is one of the major reasons why despite the huge amount of money that the federal government has given to NDDC, there are barely any considerable achievements on the ground to show for nearly two decades. These godfathers are at work again.

We completely disagree with the caliber of nominees in this board who, from investigation, appear to be “aides” to those who managed the activities of the NDDC before and colluded to turn the commission into their goldmine. One or two are presently holding positions or head of similar intervention agencies at state level and have performed woefully since they began to occupy their positions. Yet godfathers are desperate to impose them on the people.

Recently, it is on record that the people of the oil-producing areas of Ondo state vehemently opposed the nomination of Olugbenga Edema who, until his nomination, was chairman of the Ondo Oil Producing Areas Development Commission (OSOPADEC).

In a statement issued by Hon Adewale Ikuenogbon, Hon Cliff Iwalewa, Engr. OLu Makanjuola and Barr. Martins Owodunni representing the people of Ondo state, the group urges Senator Peter Nwaoboshi and Senator Ayo Akinyelure not to allow Olugbenga Edema to be imposed on the people.

On the total disobedience of NDDC Act, the group said the rule of law should apply in line with NDDC act Part 4 section 12, paragraph 1. If applied, the group maintains, the position of Managing director should go to Ondo State as the 5th oil producing state after Akwa Ibom, Delta, Rivers and Bayelsa state have had their turns, and not Delta state.

In the same manner, part 1 section 4 of NDDC act should be applied to give Delta state the position of the Chairman as the next in alphabetical order after Abia, Akwa Ibom, Bayelsa and Cross River states have also had their turns.

IAPC believes in the integrity of the two Chairmen and members of their committees to correct this deliberate disobedience and assault to the rule of law. The group calls on lawmakers to resist attempts to break the law by allowing this illegality to stand.

Finally, the group appeal to lawmakers to see that only credible people are appointed to NDDC board if we must end the era of sharing of money meant for development.

Vanguard