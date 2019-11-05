Group donates learning materials to indigent community members

By Elizabeth Uwandu

The Erhurun Uneme, Akoko Edo LGA, community development association, Lagos branch has distributed customised exercise books and other instructional materials like white board markers, textbooks and pens to pupils of Igbode Primary and students of Igbode Mixed Grammar School Erhurun Uneme,in Edo state.

Chairman of Lagos Branch, Mr Joseph Olorunfemi and the Secretary Mr Kadiri Francis while handing over the donated items to the beneficiaries said that: “This gesture isn’t strange to many except those of you who are just new to the school.

It is our routine yearly activity to ensure that we bring instructional materials and others to this school as part of our contribution to the educational development of the community. We appeal to you to accept it with good heart as Lagos branch pledges to continue to play its leadership role in ensuring that those facilities needed for development of the pupils and students are provided”.

The principal of Igbode Mixed Grammar School Erhurun Uneme, Mr Franklin Esemokhai thanked the donors for the instructional materials and appealed for more understanding and assistance in other areas, such as computer and printer for the school to alleviate the problem of going to Igarra to print exams questions and other sundries.

While the Head Girl of the school, Godwin Righteous in her remarks said the gesture was a big encouragement to the students and parents who could not afford buying learning materials; one of the students, Okpella, Monday Glory said she was grateful for the kind gesture of Lagos brach. According to Glory, “My former school only provides 2 exercise book yearly but I am shocked that here it is 10 notes compared to 12 notes that was even shared last year. I am grateful and pray that God will take them back to Lagos safely, she concluded”.

At the Primary School, the Headmistress represented by one of the Teachers, John Adebowale said, ” we appreciate the gesture of Lagos branch yearly and pray that God will continue to support all of you in your endeavours. Let me quickly make appeal for beating Drums and whiteboard markers for the pupils, he concluded “.

For the Royal Majesty, Oba A. Braimoh, Ogienoruele of Erhurun, Clan Head Central Uneme, the yearly gesture of Lagos and Abuja branches of Erhurun Uneme Association should be emulated by other branches. ” I thank you for coming and may God almighty continue to show you light and prosperity in whatever you do, as this educational development strides you have taken is noble one. “. Oba Braimoh stated.

Vanguard