Group condemns all forms of violence against women in politics

Mrs Florencen Aya, Head of Women LED Civil Society organisations has condemned in totality all forms of violence against women in politics.

Aya made the commendation in a statement issued to newsmen after an emergency Consultative Meeting with heads of women LED CSOs in Kaduna on Monday.

The meeting deliberated on the spate of violence that occurred during the governorship and the re-run of National Assembly elections in Kogi state.

The meeting noted with dismay over the harassment of the only female Governorship candidate and the deliberate killing of the people’s Democratic Party (PDP) women leader.

Aya, who is also the president of women mentorship Forum said women constitute the majority of voters at elections and “There will be two re-run elections in Kagarko and Sanga Local Governments,

She, however, stressed the need for advocacy and sensitization to talk to communities and women in politics so that such an incident does not happen in Kaduna state.

The group also called on government and security agencies to put extra efforts to ensure that the elections are violence-free.

They further condemned all forms of violence against women in politics and called on all political parties to shun violence and other excesses that would constitute a breach of peace and security.

They encouraged all female politicians not to be discouraged and report any threat that would prevent them from participating in Politics.

The meeting also encouraged all eligible voters especially women to exercise their franchise in the affected polling units where the re-run elections will be held.

Other members also appreciate the initiative saying “Mrs Comfort Amwe as the only female member of state House of Assembly from the Northwest really needs our support”.

“The issue of Kogi calls for more attention than the way and manner the female Social Democratic Party (SDP) candidate was treated. She deserves some attention in all ramifications,” the group said.

