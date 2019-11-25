Breaking News
Translate

Group condemns all forms of violence against women in politics

On 5:44 pmIn Newsby
IDFP, International Dialogue Forum for Peace
A boy looks at a vehicle vandalised following deadly clashes between supporters of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) at Kofa in Bebeji district of Kano, economic nerve centre of northern Nigeria, on February 22, 2019. – Two people were killed, while 40 vehicles, 12 motorcycles and houses were burn following bloody clashes between supporters of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kofa town, Bebeji district of Kano, northeast Nigeria ahead of tomorrow’s rescheduled presidential election. (AFP)

Mrs Florencen Aya, Head of Women LED Civil Society organisations has condemned in totality all forms of violence against women in politics.

Aya made the commendation in a statement issued to newsmen after an emergency Consultative Meeting with heads of women LED CSOs in Kaduna on Monday.

The meeting deliberated on the spate of violence that occurred during the governorship and the re-run of National Assembly elections in Kogi state.

Also read: PDP to Buhari: Address electoral violence, rigging, not third term

The meeting noted with dismay over the harassment of the only female Governorship candidate and the deliberate killing of the people’s Democratic Party (PDP) women leader.

Aya, who is also the president of women mentorship Forum said women constitute the majority of voters at elections and “There will be two re-run elections in Kagarko and Sanga Local Governments,

She, however, stressed the need for advocacy and sensitization to talk to communities and women in politics so that such an incident does not happen in Kaduna state.

The group also called on government and security agencies to put extra efforts to ensure that the elections are violence-free.

They further condemned all forms of violence against women in politics and called on all political parties to shun violence and other excesses that would constitute a breach of peace and security.

They encouraged all female politicians not to be discouraged and report any threat that would prevent them from participating in Politics.

The meeting also encouraged all eligible voters especially women to exercise their franchise in the affected polling units where the re-run elections will be held.

Other members also appreciate the initiative saying “Mrs Comfort Amwe as the only female member of state House of Assembly from the Northwest really needs our support”.

“The issue of Kogi calls for more attention than the way and manner the female Social Democratic Party (SDP) candidate was treated. She deserves some attention in all ramifications,” the group said.

Vanguard

All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.