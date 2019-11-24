Gridlock: Taskforce gets clampdown order on traffic law offenders in Lagos

By Oladunkammi Akoni

The Lagos State Commissioner of Police, CP Hakeem Odumosu, has ordered the operatives of the State Environmental and Special Offences Agency, Specisl Taskforce, to intensify enforcement of traffic, environmental laws on all violators, especially those impeding the free flow of traffic across the state.

Chairman of the agency, Chief Superintendent of Police, CSP, Olayinka Egbeyemi, said the measure has become expedient in view of flagrant disregard to traffic and environmental laws by motorists and riders in the state.

He added that it’s a way of sanitising the environment and ensuring the free flow of traffic for all road users, especially at Yuletide period when there is high influx of both human and vehicular activities coupled with various ongoing road rehabilitation projects.

Egbeyemi explained that the directive also empowered the agency to clear all illegal traders, abandoned vehicles, road side mechanics, miscreants, commercial motorcyclists, popularly called “okada” and other activities constituting environmental nuisance across the state.

According to him, The directive is to be jointly enforced with Lagos State Environmental Sanitation Corps (LAGESC) and the Lagos State Neighbourhood Safety Corps, adding that areas to be covered during the enforcement operations include Igando, Ikorodu, Ajah, Mile 2, Obalende, Oyingbo, Dopemu, Iyana-Ipaja, Agege, Ojota, Idimu, Yaba, Ikate-Elegushi, Apple Junction (Festac), Bogije area and Mushin.”

Details later…

Vanguard