Breaking News
Translate

Gridlock: Lagos Commissioner of Police deploys 1000 policemen to control traffic

On 4:24 pmIn Newsby
Hakeem Odumosu, New Lagos CP
Hakeem Odumosu

By Evelyn Usman

Commissioner of Police Lagos State Police Command, CP Hakeem Odumosu, has declared a state of emergency on traffic management and control in the state.

To this effect, he has ordered the immediate deployment of an additional 1000 policemen to assist the Traffic Unit, with a directive for them to work 24 hours.

Odumosu, made the declaration today, during an emergency meeting with senior police officers at the command headquarters, Ikeja, to review the traffic situation in the State.

Vanguard News Nigeria.

All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.