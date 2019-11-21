By Evelyn Usman

Commissioner of Police Lagos State Police Command, CP Hakeem Odumosu, has declared a state of emergency on traffic management and control in the state.

To this effect, he has ordered the immediate deployment of an additional 1000 policemen to assist the Traffic Unit, with a directive for them to work 24 hours.

Odumosu, made the declaration today, during an emergency meeting with senior police officers at the command headquarters, Ikeja, to review the traffic situation in the State.

Vanguard News Nigeria.