Gridlock: Lagos clamps-down on illegal street traders, markets

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos State Government has issued out stern warning to illegal street traders and leaders of markets to desist henceforth from trading on roads as such acts create traffic bottlenecks thereby impeding the free flow of traffic.

The state Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Mr.Tunji Bello, who gave the warning, Friday, while charging Oyingbo market leaders to immediately ensure relocation of all illegal street traders dispersed from the roads in the area to the main market.

Bello, while handing down the warning, stressed that operatives of the Lagos State Environmental Sanitation Corps, LAGESC, have been drafted to the market and the adjoining streets with standing instructions to arrest any street trader found within the vicinity, warning that any operative found collaborating with street traders will also face stern disciplinary measures.

He directed the Oyingbo market leaders to meet the Chairman of Lagos Mainland Local Government immediately to fashion out ways of accommodating the street traders in the main market.

While warning that the State Government will no longer condone the excesses of traders who have abandoned the market for the streets, Bello said the “activities of traders impeding traffic is unacceptable, thus the government is left with no other option than to clamp down on those who slow down other road users and also litter the roads with refuse.”

Bello maintained that despite several warnings, traders have continued to litter the market, the streets and refused to patronise Private Sector Participants, PSP, operators.

The commissioner said that rather than waste time to plead or appeal to the State government, the traders and their leaders should adopt corrective measures by desisting from street trading and patronise PSP operators.

Bello, also warned street traders in other areas like Marina, Agege, Mushin, Alimosho and Obalende to maintain high level of discipline and healthy environment as massive enforcement exercise would soon be extended to their domain.

Vanguard News Nigeria.