The Federal Capital Territory FCT Ministerial Task Team at the weekend rolled out its bulldozers, pulling down parts of the perimeter fences of a commercial bank and some commercial buildings located by the roadside on the busy Dutsen-Alhaji axis connecting Bwari and other adjoining towns to the city centre.

The action followed the expiration of its 72-hour ultimatum to the owners of the affected business premises. The task team had directed them to use their legally-approved entrance points which were in the street behind and shut the unapproved entries they had created facing the main road.

Also, the bulldozers dismantled several makeshift structures behind the commercial buildings to ensure their owner’s easy access to their plots. Equally, cement and wood dealers who were allegedly trading illegally in the street were also cleared.

Addressing journalists during the exercise, Chairman of the task team, Ikharo Attah, restated the determination of the FCT Minister to eliminate the persistent traffic gridlock within the city and reduce man-hour losses.

“What happened here is a distortion of the approved land use. The entrances of the commercial property were contributing immensely to the traffic bottleneck on the Dutse-Alhaji to Bwari road”, Attah said.

Similarly, Vice-chairman of the Task Team, Mr Rasheed Ahmed warned that land use violations in the FCT would no longer be tolerated.

Ahmed, who is also the Chief Security Officer CSO to the FCT Minister reiterated that any impediment against the free flow of traffic must be tackled with the severity it deserves.

Speaking after the demolitions, Development Control Department officer for Dutsen-Alhaji and Dawaki Districts, Blessing Chidozie warned the affected property owners not to reopen the prohibited access points.

