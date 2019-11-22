Gridlock: Don’t inflict pains on Lagosians, Assembly warns contractors

By Ebunoluwa Sessou

Lagos State House of Assembly has ordered contractors handling the road repairs on some major roads in the state to reschedule the work time for the on-going palliative work and not to inflict more pains on Lagosians.

The Assembly which was worried by the persistence gridlock as a result of road repairs called on contractors and ministry of works to reschedule their work time outside the peak hours to avoid clogging traffic and inflicting pains on Lagosians using the roads.

The House also called on the Nigerian Police and Federal Road Safety Commission, FRSC, to stop all check points as it was further compounding the traffic situation, adding that Lagos State Transport Management Authority, LASTMA, should up their game and safe man hours lost on the roads.

The House further called on Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu to invest more on water and rail transportation to ease pressure on the roads.

These were the resolutions passed by the House at Friday plenary after Mr Temitope Adewale, Ifako-Ijaiye 1, moved a motion complaining about the harrowing experiences Lagosians pass through on the roads in the past few weeks due to on-going palliative works on the road.

The lawmaker who said it took him four hours to get to his house at Ifako-Ijaiye from the Assembly at Alausa on Monday due to traffic advised that the on-going work should be rescheduled to between 11 pm-5 am away from the peak hours.

While commending the governor for being proactive in tackling the issue of bad roads in the state through the on-going palliative works he, however, said the time of the work was making life unbearable for commuters.

Also, Mr Rotimi Olowo, Somolu 1, agreed that the best time for the on-going work should be between 11 pm-5 am and weekends or less busy hours, saying police can be involved for security purposes especially for the night work.

The Speaker of the House. Mr Mudashiru Obasa while commending the governor for being proactive as regards the road maintenance said the situation has become very painful and something needs to be done about it urgently.

Obasa urged the governor to direct the commissioner for transportation to engage all those involved in the maintenance as well as security personnel on traffic duties to see the possibility of suspending work during peak hours.

