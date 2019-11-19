GRI Council elects NSE head of communications as member

By Peter Egwuatu

The thought leadership demonstrated by Nigerian Stock Exchange, NSE in sustainability reporting has yielded global attention as its Head of Corporate Communications, Mr Olumide Orojimi has been elected into the Stakeholder Council of Global Reporting Initiative (GRI), Amsterdam, Netherlands, for a three-year term, commencing January 1, 2020.

The election announcement was made via a press release posted on the GRI website announcing departing and joining new members of its various governance bodies.

GRI is an international independent standards organization that helps businesses, governments and other organizations understand and communicate their impacts on issues such as climate change, human rights and corruption. The Stakeholder Council draws up to 50 diverse members from all United Nations-defined regions: East Asia and Pacific, Europe and Central Asia, Latin America and the Caribbean, Middle East and North Africa, North America, South Asia and Sub-Saharan Africa.

The Council is one of GRI’s three governance bodies that advise the Board on strategic issues. The Stakeholder Council’s key governance functions include appointing Board members and making recommendations on future policy, business planning and activity.

According to his LinkedIn page, Mr Orojimi has 18 years’ experience as a leader in triple-bottom-line (People, Planet and Prosperity) business practice. He started out his career on the Advisory services side working in Advertising, Public Relations and Experiential Marketing.

He was headhunted by one of his financial services client (3rd most capitalized bank then) as Corporate Brand, Events and Sponsorship Manager. The switch marked a new career in brand management, events, investor relations, public relations and sustainability. He later joined Africa’s leading indigenous integrated energy company, where he managed the corporate brand as well as marketing communications for some of its subsidiaries.

In his current role as the Head, Corporate Communications at The Nigerian Stock Exchange, Mr Orojimi oversees the overall brand vision, driving marketing activities, sponsorships & partnerships, sustainability and implementation of financial communications for the Exchange and its subsidiaries.

He was named Corporate Communications Professional of The Year at the 9th Marketing World Awards (MWA) held in Accra on Friday, November 8, 2019. Orojimi was one of the Fifty-two (52) marketing and communications professionals conferred with awards at the event.

Vanguard