Graphic: Woman slaughters neighbor’s four-year-old son in Imo

A woman identified as Roseline, was on Thursday arrested by the police for allegedly killing neighbor’s four year old son by slitting his throat with a knife, In Ibi Abueke, in Imo state.

According to reports, she had been threatening the man that she would kill his child. She allegedly once voiced her dissatisfaction with the fact that she is single and childless while the neighbour has three children.

However, Instablog9ja reports that no one took the threats seriously until she slaughtered Chiemerie Iwobi, today.

She has since been arrested and handed over to the police.

Vanguard Nigeria News