By Dapo Akinrefon

Executive director designate, finance and administration in the Niger Delta Delta Development Commission, Mr Maxwell Oko, on Monday, declared that with the victory of David Lyon of the APC as governor-elect, Bayelsa State will experience a new era in infrastructure and good governance.

Oko, in an interview with journalists in Yenagoa, shortly after the declaration of the result by INEC, said that the people of Bayelsa were united in the decision to vote out the government of PDP.

“I want to say a big congratulations to Chief David Lyon, the governor-elect of Bayelsa state. This is a new beginning in the history of our state as Bayelsans in the past eight years have been suffering, crying and yearning for change.

“Thank God Bayelsans have spoken and Nigerians and indeed the entire world can here the voices of Bayelsans who have demonstrated their determination at the polling units. As you can see, as a family, as a people and as a kingdom, we are celebrating the victory.”

He said the victory should not be seen as that of the APC or Lyon, but that people should celebrate freedom from bondage. “It is not the victory of David Lyon alone, it is the victory of Bayelsans, it is the victory of the ljaw Nation. What Bayelsans expect from David Lyon is simple, good governance.

“As a leader, there are certain things you need to do. You have to make Bayelsans happy. I understand that for the past eight years, pensioners have not been paid their gratuities. Civil servants have suffered from salary cut. The power situation has gone worse.

“As commissioner for energy eight years ago, l had no generator in my house. Then, every Bayelsan had my number because I used to go to the radio and tell Bayelsans to call me if they did not have light in their homes because we all depended on public power.

“Today, rather than for the power situation to improve from the 40000 megawatts that we left behind, the power situation is now zero. No workable government water supply.

“David Lyon is the true representative of good governance and I know he will make Bayelsans proud.

“With the leader of the party and former governor of the state, Chief Timipre Sylva and David Lyon as governor come February, 2020, in collaboration with my office at NDDC as executive director of finance and administration, l am convinced and I make a promise to Bayelsans that this combination will be the next level step in 2020.”

Vanguard News Nigeria.