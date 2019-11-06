Governor Sani Bello invites EFCC to probe his administration

Niger state Governor, Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello has invited the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to come an unravel the $181 million Islamic Development Bank (IDP) loan initiated by the immediate past administration of Dr. Muazu Babangida Aliyu.

The immediate past Governor, Babangida Aliyu had personally raised dust about two weeks ago over the loan accusing the present administration over squandering the loan he canversed for from an Islamic Bank at the tail end of his administration.

The incumbent Governor who reacted to the accusation officially on Wednesday said he will invite EFCC to the state to determine if the money had actually been collected since the road in contention is still deplorable.

The former Governor while presenting Candidates of People Democratic Party, (PDP) and flagging off Campaign for the state local government election coming up this month,the Governor called on the present State government to explain how it spent a $181 million loan from the Islamic Development Bank which he canvassed for and was approved at the tail end of his administration but which was not released till he left office.

Aliyu said the loan was eventually released by the Bank and collected by the present administration and therefore called on it to explain how the money was expended.

The former governor stated that the loan was meant for the dualization of the Minna-Bida road and wondered why the government did not utilize the money for the purpose it was meant for and urged people of the state to demand explanation over the loan.

Aliyu about two weeks ago declared,”I went to Jeddah in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to seek an interest-free loan to dualize the Minna-Bida road, but by the time the Money came I have left office in 2015.” “Till now, the road project has not started and people should know whereabout the money or official statement on the road project. However, during the official flag-off of the 2019 local government council election campaign in Minna yesterday, Governor Sani Bello declared that none of such money had entered into the coffers of government. “We did not meet any money in government account when we came into office neither has there been any money of such received by the government.

“For this, we are inviting the EFCC to come and probe this government and the other government to see who is lying among us. But I still say that we did not meet anything in the account. EFCC should come and find out if the money as been released from that time till now,” he declared.