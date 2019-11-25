…This government appreciates the media role in democracy- Onuh

By Dirisu Yakubu & Winifred Azubuike

Successive administrations have been insensitive to the contribution of media in the growth of the nation’s fledgeling democracy in the past few years, Managing Director and Editor-in-Chief, The Sun Publishing Limited, Onuoha Ukeh stated in Abuja on Monday.

Mr Ukeh who stated this at the Transcorp Hilton yesterday on the occasion of the launch of his political memoirs, “The Powers That Be,” journalists and columnists had over the years deployed their intellectual assets in designing developmental agenda for successive governments, regretting however that most of the counsels they offered free of charge, have not been heeded.

Describing the book as a product of his thoughts and reflections on people, power and politics, Ukeh said the notion that the power that be is a mere description of those in government is a wrong one, stressing that power resides in organizations, the church, mosques, social institutions and even the family unit. According to him, leaders of the aforementioned do have a role to play in the use of the power vested on them.

He said, “My experience as a journalist and columnist has taught me that Nigerian journalists and columnists are patriots. They do much for a nation and people who do not appreciate them. The daily offer free consultancy in their analyses and views, which are beneficial to those who use them without paying consultancy fee. While people hire consultants to advise them on things and issues, journalists and columnists, in their articles and insights, give advice daily, free of charge. Ironically, journalists/columnists’ views are not taken seriously most times by those who ought to.

“I am persuaded to tell those in government who may want honest advice on any burning issue this: Take time out to personally read columns or articles in newspapers. In doing so, they will get different perspectives on the subject matter and would, therefore, have a better understanding, which would help them to find a solution to problems. It may sound simplistic, but it is true. Columns are products of deep thinking, research and intellectualism. Being free agents, columnists are dispassionate in their writings and call a spade a spade. Columnists daily offer a solution to our problems.”

According to him, when people hear of the phrase, “the powers that be,” “the general impression is that we are talking only about those in government and corridors of power, who make things, happen. Some people would say we are talking about that “secret political clique” or what we like to call the cabal in government. Yes, the “powers that be” are people in government, who command influence and power, those whose actions and inactions make or mar the nation or society.

“However, “The Powers that Be” are much more than. We are all “the powers that be.” Whether you are the president, governor, minister, commissioner, political party chairman, permanent secretary, lawmaker, vice-chancellor, ambassador, journalist, lecturer, managing director, civil servant, judge, husband or housewife, we are all “the powers that be.” Whether we consider ourselves among the top class or the dregs of the society, as long as our decisions and actions have an effect on others or influence the society in one way or another, we are “the powers that be.” Therefore, we should mind what we do, as our actions have consequences,” he said.

On what prompted him to document his experiences as captured in the book, the author said, “The Powers that Be,” reflected his “views on things that happened in the country and elsewhere. As a journalist and columnist, I express my opinion on issues without let and hindrance. My positions may be popular. They may not be popular. Whether popular or not, I write to provoke thoughts, action and reactions.”

In what appeared a description of one of his past articles as a political prophecy, Mr Ukeh went down memory lane to recall his earlier warning to the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, which turned out a reality a few years later.

He continued: “Sometimes when I read some of my previous articles and those by other columnists, with the insights and perspectives therein, and I remember that those who should have tapped from the offerings heeded no advice, I tell myself: If only they knew. In one of my articles published in November 2013 entitled “PDP, watch out, APC is coming,” which is in this book, I warned the once biggest political party in the country, the PDP, about the consequences of some of its actions.

“That was way ahead of the 2015 elections. The PDP leadership then did not give a damn. Looking back, perhaps, the PDP may say: “had we known?” Permit me to reproduce part of what I said then, which is in the book we are unveiling today: I quote: “Certainly, PDP will destroy itself if the arrogance and warring posture of its leaders are not curtailed. The National Chairman, Alhaji Bamanga Tukur, should change his style and learn to apply diplomacy and caution when they are necessary. If he continues the “kill them” attitude, he may wake up one day to discover that he has no political party to the chair. Indeed, if the PDP knows that one day it may be reduced to a minority in the National Assembly when it would force many of its federal lawmakers to defect to APC, which is a plot in the making, it would know that doom is facing it.

“My final word, therefore, for the PDP is this: Watch out, APC is coming. If the PDP dismisses this warning, as it normally does, it would be at its peril. But one thing is clear: Whenever PDP loses power at the centre; it will take the grace of God for the party to regain it.” That was in 2013. In 2015, this came to pass.”

Meanwhile, the submission of the veteran journalist appeared not have sat well with the chairman of the occasion and Minister of Science and Technology, Dr Ogbonnaya Onu. Dismissing Ukeh’s position on the negligence of the works of journalists in the country, the Minister stated: “The feeling that writings of journalists are not taken seriously by those in government is not entirely correct. Many people take your writings very seriously because we are all interested in making Nigeria a truly great nation. We know that it is ideas that rule the world.”

Also speaking, Speaker, House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila praised Ukeh’s journalism career even as he urged the media to continue to uphold the tenets of the profession in the interest of the Nigerian people.

Represented by the House Committee Chairman on Media and Public Affairs, Honourable Benjamin Kalu, the speaker pledged to do everything possible to ensure the promotion of press freedom at all times.

“We will ensure that freedom of information is strengthened and that the media is not gagged,” he assured, warning however that “unfair reportage remains an impediment to the growth of any society.”

Bayelsa state governor, Seriake Dickson, represented by Hon. Francis Agbo called for structuring and passage of the electoral act amendment bill into law. In his words, the non-passage of the amended bill by President Muhammadu Buhari in the build-up to the 2019 general elections is largely to blame for what he called the “gun-point voting” that characterised the recently held Bayelsa and Kogi states governorship elections.

The Media event was attended by political heavyweights including former governor of Anambra State and PDP Presidential candidate in the 2019 elections, Mr. Peter Obi, former Enugu state governor, Chimaroke Nnamani, PDP chieftain, Alhaji Buba Galadima and media moguls including Eugenia Abu, Presidential spokesman, Femi Adesina, The Nation’s editor (Northern Operations), Mr. Yusuf Alli, Abuja Bureau Chief, Vanguard Newspaper, Emmanuel Ujah and a host of others.

