Gov. Yahaya mourns CMD of FTH Gombe

Gov. Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe state has described the death of Dr. Saidu Alkali, the Chief Medical Director (CMD) Federal Teaching Hospital (FTH), Gombe, as a monumental loss to the state and Nigeria as a whole.

This is contained in a statement issued on Tuesday in Gombe by Mr. Ismaila Misilli, the Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity to the governor in Gombe.

According to the statement the governor received with sadness, the news of the death of Dr. Saidu Alkali.

Dr. Alkali died in the early hours of Tuesday in Abuja after a brief illness.

The governor described the late CMD as a hard-working and core-professional physician and consultant with a penchant for hard work, selfless service, and sacrifice.

He said the late Alkali worked tirelessly to initiate reforms and improvement in the services and operations of the FTH in particular and the health sector in general.

“We have indeed lost a great man, seasoned medical practitioner and administrator per excellence.

“On behalf of the Government and people of Gombe State, I wish to extend our heartfelt condolences to the deceased’s immediate family, Nigerian Medical Association and the entire management and staff members of FTH.

“May Allah forgive his sins and grant him Aljannat Firdaus,” he said.

