Vanguard Logo

Vanguard News

A Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc

Gov. Sule vows to wipe out street begging, gives strict warning

On 4:14 pmIn News, Politicsby
Gov Sule, Nasarawa, street begging, law
Nasarawa State Governor, Abdullahi Sule

By David Odama, Lafia

 

Nasarawa State Governor,  Abdullahi Sule has vowed to wipe out street begging in the  state even as he  warned parents who subject their wards to begging in the name of Almajiri to desist  or face the wrath of the law.

 

Governor Sule declared  that street begging was a crime, adding  that the rights of children must be protected as a bill to  prohibit street begging, prosecution of parents   would soon be in place in the state.

ALSO READ:I brought the children at the sum of N140,000 — child trafficker reveals

The governor added that there were about 10 million children in Almajiri system in the entire northern states, affirming that most of them serve as beggars and spending all their time on the streets begging.

 

Sule who spoke at weekend during an  NTA programme  on the concept of Almajiri system of education in Nigeria, explainined that the Almajiri system had been  completely misunderstood.

 

Gov Sule said, “Government must establish that it is a crime to abuse a child, it is a crime to bring children to this world and send them to Almajiri system when you cannot take care of them.

 

It is a crime to send children on  street begging,  Parents must take responsibility, you can’t bring children to this world and dump them somewhere else and expect somebody  to take care of them, so parents must not shy away from their responsibility.” Gov Sule declared.

ALSO READ: Buhari passes vote of confidence on Adesina, AfDB Board

While vowing  that Nasarawa State Government under his leadership would make sure that begging on the street was a crime, the governor said that begging was not part of the concept of Almajiri system of Islamic education.

 

On security, Gov Sule  announced that  his administration was approaching the insecurity  situation in three different dimensions which include providing job through agriculture, vocational and technical skills as well as ensuring that parents who send their children to Almajiri school are able to take care of such children

 

Vanguard News

All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.