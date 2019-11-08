Gov Emmanuel to make AKSU centre of academic excellence



…awards a scholarship to first-class graduates

Governor Udom Emmanuel has pledged to turn Akwa Ibom State University, AKSU into a centre of excellence, conducive for learning and research.

The governor made this known while addressing the 4th and 5th convocation ceremony of AKSU, held in its main campus at Ikot Akpaden, Mkpat Enin, yesterday.

Also read:

He said that his administration places a premium on education and human resource development and promised that more infrastructure will be provided to enhance the capacity of the school to produced graduates that can compete on the world stage.

The state chief executive then announced postgraduate scholarships to two best-performing graduands. He stated that the benefiting students can study in any university of their choice in the country.

He congratulated the graduating students for their diligence to acquire the golden fleece, urging them to be true ambassadors of the university.

While making a donation of ten million naira to all the award recipients, Governor Emmanuel charged them not to rest on their oars after graduation but to explore opportunities in a competitive global society.

In his opening address, the vice-chancellor of the university, Professor Eno Ibanga, announced that AKSU is set to commence postgraduate studies in all the programs of the institution and thanked Governor Udom Emmanuel for the support given the institution especially the accreditation of all academic programs of the school.

Prof Ibanga also lauded the governor for the landmark infrastructure development across the length and breadth of the academic community both at Ikot Akpaden and Obio Akpa campuses of the university.

He reiterated management’s commitment to making the institution one of the best in the committee of universities in the country.

In a related development, the patriarch of Ibibio and chairman Akwa Ibom state council of chiefs, Nteyin Solomon Etuk was awarded an honorary Doctor of Letters by AKSU during the convocation.

Okuibom Ibibio who is also the chancellor of the university expressed delight on the conferred on him. He described as memorable the honour did him on the tenth year anniversary of the institution.

The Royal father applauded the giant strides recorded and expressed appreciation to Governor Udom Emmanuel for his commitment to make AKSU a centre of excellence in the country.

Also speaking, the pro-chancellor, Engr. Samuel Inyang.congratulated the graduates of the university and urged them to be true ambassadors of their alma mater.

Meanwhile, a total of 2000 students graduated out of which 41 bagged first class, 509 received Second class upper while 1094 got second class lower and 352 made third class and 4 got pass degrees.

The high point of the convocation ceremony was the presentation of a souvenir to the visitor Governor Udom Emmanuel by the Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Eno Ibanga.

Vanguard