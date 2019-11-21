Gov. El-Rufai appoints 8 more aides

Gov. Nasiru El-Rufai has appointed eight more aides including Ahmed Maiyaki, the spokesman of former Gov. Mukhtar Ramalan-Yero,

A statement signed by Muyiwa Adekeye, Special Adviser to the Governor on Media and Communication,on Wednesday in Kaduna, said Maiyaki is now Senior Special Assistant (SSA) Community Relations.

Also appointed is Mrs Saude Atoyebi, a former Personal Secretary to the governor, as Kaduna State Focal Person on the National Social Investment Programme.

Others were Umar Yaro, Special Assistant, Social Investment Programme; Mubarak Abdulkadir, Special Assistant, ICT; Rebecca Padonu, Special Assistant, Social Investment Programme, and Adamu Abubakar, Special Assistant, Economic Matters.

The rest include Samuel Hadwyah, Special Assistant, Economic Matters and Umar Abubakar, Special Assistant to the Deputy Chief of Staff, Legislative Matters.

