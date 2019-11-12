Gov. Bello renaming KSU to PAAU has no political undertone, says Audu’s family

By Boluwaji Obahopo

The late Prince Abubakar Audu biological and political family have eulogized Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State for renaming the State University after the late political leader.

A statement jointly signed by the spokesman of the Audu political and biological family, Dr. Odekina Abutu (biological) and Chief Dare Olatunde (political) and made available to journalists in Lokoja on Monday, said both the biological and political family regarded the gesture as a befitting honour.

Also, the statement urges the public to view the development not as political, but a kind gesture of goodwill from the Governor.

The statement read, “The Audu biological and political family express their profound gratitude to His Excellency, Governor Yahaya Bello for the honor done to our late leader. It is a gesture that no doubt, gladdens our hearts.

READ ALSO:

“The late Prince Abubakar Audu was a leader who never relented on his quest to bring excellence to Kogi State. His was of great service to us all and immortalising his name is a right step in the right direction by Governor Bello.

“As regards the whisperings going on in certain quarters, renaming of Kogi State University (KSU) to Prince Abubakar Abubakar University (PAAU), we wish to make it clear that it is not a political event, neither is it couched in a political charade. It is a profound kind gesture aimed at extending honor to whom it is due, or in this case, immortalization to whom it is deserving of it.

“We beseech our people not to give it unintended undertones in a bid to push distorted narratives and remove from the lustre of the occasion. Governor Yahaya Bello renamed the university out of his own volition in good faith, and not to seek political favours.

“Our late leader deserves this honor and more for his humongous and incredible service to our beloved state. Those who see and contend otherwise are just playing the ostrich. We should not interpret every occasion as mere politics simply because politicians are involved. Renaming KSU to PAAU is a serious event that should not be politicized but appreciated as such. A gesture of goodwill may cost very little, but its true value can be incalculable.

“By and large, we implore you all to please, out of respect for our late leader and hero, desist and cease from running political commentaries regarding the renaming of the state’s institution by the governor”, the statement reads.

The Audu biological and political family stressed that they remain eternally appreciative of governor’s gesture, ” It is an August phenomenon that will not be forgotten in a hurry.”

VANGUARD