Breaking News
Translate

Gov. Akeredolu appoints Atere as SSA on women affairs

On 11:59 pmIn Newsby
Akeredolu, Mother and Child, Groundbreaking
Governor Akeredolu

Gov. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State on Wednesday approved the appointment of Mrs Margaret Atere as his Senior Special Assistant on Women Affairs.

Also read: Breaking: Edo APC suspends Obaseki, deputy, SSG over alleged anti-party activities

Mr Olusegun Ajiboye, Chief Press Secretary to the governor, in a statement in Akure, said the appointment was with immediate effect.

“Akeredolu congratulates the appointee as she joins the governor to further push forward efforts aimed at developing the state,” he said.

Vanguard

All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.