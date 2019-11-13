Gov. Akeredolu appoints Atere as SSA on women affairs

Gov. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State on Wednesday approved the appointment of Mrs Margaret Atere as his Senior Special Assistant on Women Affairs.

Mr Olusegun Ajiboye, Chief Press Secretary to the governor, in a statement in Akure, said the appointment was with immediate effect.

“Akeredolu congratulates the appointee as she joins the governor to further push forward efforts aimed at developing the state,” he said.

Vanguard