Gov. Abiodun stresses need for deregulation of oil sector

By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, has stressed the need for the deregulation of the petroleum sector to make the fund available for the provision of basic amenities to the people.

Abiodun stated this when he received members of the Depot and Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (DAPPMAN), who paid him a courtesy visit in his office at Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta, said it was increasingly becoming difficult to provide infrastructure, hence the need to embark on deregulation.

He said, “We can actually embark on deregulation and the savings which will be about a trillion Naira and if these savings are put into road infrastructure, the citizens of Nigeria will appreciate it”, he said.

The governor Prince who noted the deplorable condition of roads to be the biggest problem confronting the people said, “in the course of my campaign, we realized that the biggest problem that our people have is the state of our intra-city and township roads. That is the biggest problem.

“If you just fix roads in this State and do nothing else, our people will be happy because it facilitates every other thing. If people can move from Point A to point B, they can transport their children to school, can move their products and produce to markets and go to work on good roads, they will happy”, he said.

The Governor who said he was not impressed by the marginal drop on local consumption of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) from 56 to 53 million litres per day due to border closure, said the drop was an indication that little has been achieved.

“NNPC showed some numbers that arose from the border closure that the consumption of fuel has dropped from 56 to 53 million litres daily. It shows that we have to achieve very little. When you look at the N145 charge in Nigeria and the N320 that is charged in the neighboring country, there is more than enough to go round to compromise everybody, so we cannot continue to deceive ourselves; we must do something about it”, he observed.

The Governor commended the Association for its commitment to national development, calling for partnership in the area of advice to ensure that the system continues to work.

Prince Abiodun used the opportunity to call on members of the Association to come and invest in the State. He said the state is a factor in the supply and distribution chain, as it is a host to one of NNPC biggest depots in the country and with gas pipelines crisscrossing the length and breadth of the State.

Speaking earlier, the Chairman of North West Oil and leader of the team, Mrs. Winifred Akpani, called on the Governor to ensure that the deregulation of the oil sector as the poor people do not in reality benefit from subsidy.

She said the Association was in the State to see areas where it would partner government and to congratulate the Governor, who was the Chairman of DAPPMAN, on his election. She added that the State was lucky to have a man who has proven to be a good manager of human and material resources.

Vanguard News