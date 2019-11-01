Gov.  Abiodun advocates local technology to address nation’s challenges

James Ogunnaike – Abeokuta

Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun has advocated the need to develop and adopt local technology in tackling myriads of challenges confronting Nigeria, instead of relying on the Western nations

Abiodun made the call at the third convocation ceremony of Ogun State Institute of Technology, Igbesa in Ado-Odo/Ota Local Government Area of the State, saying, ‘’technology from advanced countries requires much money, which could only yield little results due to our own peculiarity’’.

“Technology that leads to prosperity in the developed nations may not be appropriate in developing nations, as these advanced technologies require so much from our people in terms of finance and technical know-how with little results. We must develop our own technology to ensure job creation, poverty alleviation, and food security’’, he said.

Abiodun further stated that, in order to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals, science and technology must be designed to suit the different groups in the nation, challenging students and stakeholders in the technology sector to contribute their quota towards developing the technical capacity, as well as provide the needed manpower that would propel development.

He assured that the government would continue to pay adequate attention to all public institutions, which he described as key components in the human capacity development agenda of his administration, commending the institute for its growth and construction of the 2,000 capacity twin lecture hall for conducive teaching and learning environment for students.

The governor offered automatic employment into the State Civil Service to the overall best graduating student of the school, Yetunde Adedokun of the Department of Accountancy, with a Cumulative Gross Product Aggregate of 3.85 out of 4.0, emerged the overall best graduating students with a cash prize of N100, 000.

He also announced cash rewards for 58 students with CGPA of 3.00 and above, charging the graduands to put experiences garnered into good use by proffering solution to the challenges facing humanity.

In her address, the Rector of the Institution, Dr. (Mrs.) Olufunke Akinkurolere said the last five years of her leadership has impacted quality education on the students and had produced skill workers, policymakers, public servants, and leaders, who are making progress in their respective fields.

She informed that a Computer Science graduate of the school, emerged the winner of Tony Elumelu Foundation Grant 2019, following his brilliance in creating a concept that supersedes over 200,000 entries all over the country, adding that the institution would continue to be an incubation centre, where innovative stars are born, nurtured and launched to make global impact.

Dr. Akinkurolere noted that the convocation would not only provide the school an opportunity to measure its productivity and growth but a chance to appraise achievements and challenges of staff and students to raise the bar in academic and entrepreneurial pursuits.

vanguard