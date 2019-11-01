*Says Nigeria needs more regulations to protect consumers

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC), Mr Babatunde Irukera, has said that good regulatory framework stimulates business growth, dismissing claims that it stifles growth.

Irukera stated this at a seminar organised by the commission in Lagos, with the theme, ‘Competition and Consumer Growth in the Nigerian Business Landscape’. He added that Nigeria needs more regulations to ensure that consumers are protected in the country.

Besides ensuring consumers get optimum value for their spending, Irukera said that a good regulatory framework engenders healthy competition needed for business growth.

He stated: “It is a tragic paradox to say consumer protection stifles business growth. We have got businesses that believe their survivability and sustenance is about the quality of their products and competition in satisfying consumers. How can that same business argue at the regulatory framework which protects what is considered the sustainability become bottlenecks? How to know that an economy is doing well is through consumer spending. Consumer spending is a key index to measure how well an economy is performing.

“Consumer spending is as much a matter of consumer satisfaction as it is to disposable income. Disposable income is not the only reason people spend. People spend because they are satisfied and they spend again and so any regulatory framework to ensure that that is happening is not a bottleneck, rather it is an enabler. So, there is nothing more fallacious than the perception that consumer protection is anathema to the ease of doing business. If you look at the United States which has the freest commerce in the world, there are multi-levels of regulatory frameworks and oversight in the consumer protection space, whether it is security or safety. So, it is pure rhetoric to say consumer protection frustrate business growth.

“We in a time where quite frankly, we must look inward and see how our people are sufficiently protected, their rights are respected, their needs are what businesses provide and that our businesses can also thrive.”

A panellist at the event, Peter Bamikole, Director, Enterprise Development Centre, Pan-Atlantic University, charged FCCPC to think of ways of making its activities known to Nigerians. He said many Nigerians are enduring several challenges in their day-to-day transactions with organisations but lacked knowledge of where to channel their complaints.

