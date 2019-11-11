Good governance: Tambuwal confident of Ihedioha’s ability

By Chidi Nkwopara – Owerri

Sokoto State Governor, Alhaji Aminu Tambuwal, has expressed confidence in the ability of his Imo State counterpart, Chief Emeka Ihedioha, “to entrench good governance, transparency and accountability, as well as deliver on his campaign promises to the citizenry.”

Governor Tambuwal disclosed this when he visited Governor Ihedioha in Owerri, in the company of the former Deputy Leader of Nigeria Senate, Senator Abdul Ningi, and former member of the House of Representatives, Ichie Ozo Mgbachi.

Tambuwal said: “I am very optimistic that Governor Ihedioha will surmount the huge challenges faced by his administration to rebuild the state.

“We have heard so much and read so much of the good things happening in the state. We have seen ongoing projects initiated by the present government of Imo State. I urge you (Ihedioha) to continue in the path of good governance, transparency, consultation and inclusivity.

“I have confidence that Governor Ihedioha will do well and the people of Imo State will have no cause to regret electing him as their Governor.”

Responding, Governor Ihedioha thanked the visitors for identifying with the state and pledged that he will not disappoint Imo people who massively gave him their mandate.

“By the grace of God, we are on course with the vision of our administration, despite the fact that we met a devastated state. The task of rebuilding our State is one that must be accomplished because our people are eager to enjoy good governance and democracy dividends,” Ihedioha said.

