*Mandate Works ministry to reconstruct federal roads in Delta

By Levinus Nwabughiogu

House of Representatives has given its approval to the Operation Positive Identification, OPI exercise by the Nigerian Army in the country.

The approval was given during the consideration of the report by the House Committee on Army chaired by Rep. Abdurazak Namdas at the Committee of the Whole.

The House adopted the recommendations of the Committee asking the army to factor in other security agencies in the exercise.

The recommendations were “That the Army can continue with the OPI but in collaboration with other relevant security agencies such as the Nigeria Immigration Service and the Nigeria Police Force, who should take the lead in the identification process.

“That a joint intelligence and monitoring team should be set up by the agencies involved in order to checkmate possible abuse of the exercise, such as extortion and assault on the people.

“That the Army should regularly brief the Committee on Army for proper assessment of the exercise.

“That the Nigerian Army should disengage from the areas they have successfully completed operations and allow the Police to consolidate on the gains.

“That serious and urgent attention should be given to the police in the area of training and retraining so as to equip them to curtail future insurrection or violence that may occur.”

Similarly, the House also asked the Ministry of Works and House to commence the reconstruction of federal roads in Ndokwa/Ukwuani Federal Constituency of Delta State.

The directive followed a motion filed by Rep. Ossai Nicholas Ossai at the plenary.

In his debate, Ossai said that the road was essential to the people as it led to many institutions.

Adopting the motion, the House mandated its Committee on Works to ensure implementation.