Ghost Workers: Bauchi verification committee moves to LGs

Sen. Bala Mohammed, Executive Governor of Bauchi state

By Charly Agwam, Bauchi

The committee saddled with the responsibility of fishing out ghost workers from the Bauchi State civil service has commenced visits to the 20 local government areas of the state.

According to the Secretary of the Committee, Isyaka Tijjani, on Thursday, the visit became necessary in order to enable the committee to deliver on its mandate effectively, adding, the exercise will commence this Saturday.

He said the committee was divided into 6 sub-committees where each is expected to cover at least 3 or 4 local government areas within the stipulated period.

The Secretary of the Committee explained that team A will cover Bogoro, Dass, Tafawa Balewa and Toro local government, team B is to cover Gamawa, Katagum, and Zaki while team C will cover Ganjuwa, Ningi, and Warji local government areas.

He added that team D will cover Dambam, Dazaro and Misau, while Giade, Itas Gadau, Jama’are and Shira LGs would be covered by the team E.

Similarly, he said team F will cover Alkaleri, Bauchi and Kirfi local government areas.

Tijjani Isyaka called on the affected civil servants and pensioners to come along with their identity card, appointment letter, last promotion letter, statement of account for three months and authentic Bank Verification Number slip.

The secretary of the committee advised pensioners to come along with their computation, approval for retirement and pension identity card.

